Latitudes & Attitudes Magazine Has Returned In 2019

Formerly Cruising Outpost Magazine, Your favorite cruising, boating lifestyle magazine is back! Created by Bob Bitchin, Lats & Atts was in print from 1996 to 2011. After selling the magazine and subsequent dismantling by the new owers, Bob regrouped and created Cruising Outpost Magazine that ran from 2012-2019. Now, after 5 years, Bob has decided it’s time to bring back the Latitudes & Attitudes brand.

If you are a Cruising Outpost subscriber, fear not. Your subscription will continue as normal. Your magazine will just arrive with a new name on the cover!

